In the case of Ler Cheng Chye & Anor v Wong Ching Yong & Ors [2020] 7 AMR 900, [2020] MLJU 1565, Darryl Goon J decided on the issues concerning a challenge to the role played by a receiver and manager, and the need to consider what a receiver and manager appointed over the assets and undertaking of a company may or may not do, upon the commencement of winding up proceedings of that company.



Brief background facts



In October 2013, a company known as Instant Bonus Development Sdn Bhd ('IBDS') applied for and obtained financial facilities from Malaysian Building Society Berhad ('MBSB'). The facilities obtained were a combination of a term loan and a bridging loan, both totalling RM92 million.



The term loan was to finance the purchase of a piece of landed property identified as Lot 167 held under Geran 28374, Seksyen 94A, Bandar Kuala Lumpur Negeri Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur ('Land') by IBDS.



The land became registered in IBDS' name and by way of security, was charged to MBSB under the provisions of the National Land Code 1965. There was also a debenture dated 28 October 2013 entered into between IBDS and MBSB which created fixed and floating charges over IBDS's assets, properties and undertakings ('Debenture').



Following this, IBDS embarked on a housing project on the Land known as Robson Hill Residency. This became the primary business of IBDS.



Thereafter, it was contended that IBDS had breached the terms of the financial facilities. MBSB invoked its rights to the remedies provided under the Debenture.



On 6 November 2018, MBSB appointed the 1st Defendant, Wong Ching Yong ('Wong') as receiver and manager over IBDS, pursuant to the terms of the Debenture. Wong then proceeded to write to the Board of Directors of IBDS, and provided a copy of the notice of his appointment pursuant to Section 377(1) of the Companies Act 2016 ('CA 2016').



Wong subsequently, in his capacity as receiver and manager secured the sale of IBDS's principal asset i.e. the Land, and all that had been built on it to a third party to Grene Residencia Sdn Bhd ('Grene Residencia').



On 24 May 2019, IBDS entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Grene Residencia in relation to the Land, via Wong as the receiver and manager, and agent of IBDS. This was done via a public tender.



On 27 May 2019 however, IBDS was ordered to be wound up pursuant to a winding-up petition. The Plaintiffs were appointed as the joint and several liquidators.



The Plaintiffs complained that by continuing to play the role of receiver and manager after IBDS had been wound up, without either Plaintiffs' or the Court's consent, he had acted beyond the legal limit of what he was entitled to do as a receiver and manager.



Decision



The High Court dismissed the action against the 1st Defendant on grounds that no consent was required of the liquidator or of the Court under Section 386(1)(b) of the CA 2016, prior to the amendment of this Section.



Prior to 20 January 2020, Section 386 of the CA 2016 provided, as follows:



'Powers of receiver or receiver and manager on liquidation



386. (1) After the commencement of winding up of a company—



a. a receiver may continue to act as a receiver and exercise all the powers of a receiver in respect of property or assets secured under the debenture appointing the receiver; and b. a receiver and manager may continue to act as a receiver as referred to in paragraph (a) and a receiver and manager may exercise all the powers of a receiver and manager for the purpose of carrying on the business of the company provided that the receiver and manager obtains consent from the liquidator or if the liquidator withholds his consent, the consent of the Court.

(2) A receiver or receiver and manager holding office referred to in subsection (1) shall continue to act as the agent of the company.



(3) A debt or liability incurred by a company through the acts of a receiver or receiver and manager who is acting as the agent of the company in accordance with subsection (2) is not a cost, charge or expense of liquidation.'



By virtue of Section 11 of the Companies (Amendment) Act 2019, Section 386 of the CA 2016 was amended to read as follows:-



''Powers of receiver or receiver and manager on liquidation



386. (1) After the commencement of winding up of a company—



a. a receiver may continue to act as a receiver and exercise all the powers of a receiver in respect of property or assets secured under the debenture appointing the receiver; and b. a receiver and manager may continue to act as a receiver as referred to in paragraph (a); and c. a receiver and manager may continue to exercise all the powers of a receiver and manager for the purpose of carrying on the business of the company provided that the receiver and manager obtains consent from the liquidator or if the liquidator withholds his consent, the consent of the Court.

(2) A receiver or receiver and manager holding office referred to in subsection (1) shall continue to act as the agent of the company.



(3) A debt or liability incurred by a company through the acts of a receiver or receiver and manager who is acting as the agent of the company in accordance with subsection (2) is not a cost, charge or expense of liquidation.'



Darryl Goon J stated that Section 386 of the CA 2016 catered for three separate situations, after commencement of winding up, namely:



i. Under paragraph (a) – a 'receiver' may continue to act as 'receiver';

ii. Under the first limb of paragraph (b) – a 'receiver and manager' may continue to act as a 'receiver'; and

iii. Under the second limb of paragraph (b) – a 'receiver and manager' may exercise all the powers of a 'receiver and manager' 'for the purposes of carrying on the business of the company' if consent to do so is given by the liquidator, or if the liquidator refuses, the consent of the Court.

The High Court Judge further opined that the acts and omissions complained of were not tantamount to carrying on the business of IBDS and thus no consent was required of the liquidator or the Court under Section 386(1)(b) of the CA 2016.



The Plaintiffs' alternative contention was that the 1st Defendant, being appointed specifically as 'receiver and manager', required the consent of the liquidator or a Court to continue to act even merely as 'receiver'. The Plaintiffs contended that the difference lay in the nature of the appointment. Section 386(1)(a) of CA 2016 was in respect an appointment merely as a 'receiver' whereas Section 386(1)(b) of CA 2016 was in respect of an appointment as 'receiver and manager'.



The High Court opined that, although the distinction cannot be denied, it did not precipitate any difference in consequence in respect of powers qua 'receiver'. The Court went on to say that it would make no sense that the receivership power of a person appointed as a 'receiver' may continue under Section 386(1)(a) of CA 2016 but the receivership power of a person appointed as a 'receiver and manager' may not, without the consent of the liquidator or that of a Court, Section 386(1)(b) of CA 2016.



Further, the High Court Judge was of the view that Section 386(1) of CA 2016 even as unamended, made it plain that receivership powers of a person, whether appointed merely as a 'receiver' or as a 'receiver and manager', may continue after commencement of winding up.



It is only when a 'receiver and manager' wishes to exercise his powers as 'manager' for the purpose of carrying on the business of the company, that the liquidator's consent or, if refused, that of the Court has to be obtained.



Conclusion



In the circumstances, the High Court decided that the 1st Defendant was correct in continuing to carry on the business of IBDS without the consent of the liquidator or the Court even after it had been wound up. The 1st Defendant did not require the consent of the liquidator or that of the Court, even if only to continue to act merely as a 'receiver'.



The decision is welcomed as it affirms the position that the Receiver and Manager may continue to act as a Receiver of the charged assets of a wound up company, without the need to first secure the consent of the liquidator, or the court as the case may be.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.