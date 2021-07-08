ARTICLE

Let us to introduce you the 'Doing Business in Kazakhstan' publication developed by GRATA International.

The information herein is based on theoretical and practical information available as of april 2021. The content of this publication is intended for foreign businessmen and companies seeking to do business in the Republic of Kazakhstan. In particular, the brochure allows you to learn about the main forms of doing business in Kazakhstan, including a detailed comparison table of such forms, information on the tax structure, bankruptcy, and it also provides answers to the frequently asked questions for starting and doing business in Kazakhstan. Please note, however, that the legislation in the Republic of Kazakhstan is subject to frequent changes.

