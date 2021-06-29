ARTICLE

In this Portuguese language PLMJ Podcast, Claire Bright, director of the NOVA Knowledge Centre for Business, Human Rights and the Environment (NOVA-BHRE) and Bruno Ferreira, PLMJ managing partner, discuss the challenges facing companies in the area of sustainability. They also talk about the mission of the new NOVA Knowledge Centre, of which PLMJ is the legal partner. The mission of NOVA-BHRE is to place Portugal on the front line of the European commitment to convert the business fabric into an example of responsible and sustainable business conduct, with companies assuming a central role in achieving the Sustainable Development Objectives identified by the United Nations.

