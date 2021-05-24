ARTICLE

In Issue 2 of 2021 we take a close look to an M&A world recovering from the impact of COVID-19.

The most striking trend is the growth and growth of private equity led M&A since the onset of the pandemic. Private equity deal volume has gained share and aggregate deal value is breaking all records with in excess of USD 54m in the first quarter of the year and represents now 30% of all deal value.

As a global organisation with operations in most countries, we have been able to see how COVID-19 has affected sectors and regions differently by keeping in regular touch with our colleagues. This issue brings you up to date commentary on deal activity levels, active sectors and regions and provides in-depth analysis on potential activity in the next few months. We have seen further recovery in activity, particularly in North America and China, and our Heat Map is looking warmer than in the 2020 editions.

Global view – Record levels pf private equity cash deployed in deals support M&A recovery

Special feature – A strong Q1 with momentum set to build throughout 2021

North America – M&A: Off to the races

Greater China – FDI hits all time high

UK & Ireland – Deal volume and value bounce back

Manufacturing – COVID-19 spurs manufacturer to accelerate digital transformation

Technology Mid-Market – E-Commerce changes are driving investment

Natural Resources – Public funding impacts the level of M&A

In a global market of bewildering activity and endless choices, we provide some of the context necessary to navigate it.

