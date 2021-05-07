April 2021 – On 29 April 2021, the President of Ukraine signed the Law of Ukraine "On Amendment to Section V 'Final and Transitional Provisions' of the Law of Ukraine on the Privatisation of State and Municipal Property for the resumption of auctions for the sale of large-scale privatisation objects" (the "Law"), which removes the ban on large-scale privatisation in Ukraine enacted a year ago due to the Covid-19 situation. The Law will become effective on the day following its publication.

According to Dmytro Sennychenko, the Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, the following companies will be the first offered for sale in 2021:

United Mining and Chemical Company (one of the world's largest producers of titanium ore concentrates);

First Kyiv Machine-Building Plant (a plant with 35 hectares of land in Kyiv); and

President-Hotel (four-star 8,846 sq.m. hotel in downtown Kyiv).

In addition to the above-mentioned companies, Odesa Portside Plant (producer of mineral fertilizers), Coal Company "Krasnolymanska" (coal mining and extraction) and Elektrovazhmash (producer of power generators) are expected to attract significant interest from foreign and Ukrainian investors. The sale of these companies is prepared by international and local investment advisers (KPMG, BDO, Pericles and Concorde Capital), who are responsible for taking the necessary measures to find potential investors and will determine the starting price of assets before their sale.

For the full list of companies that are objects of large-scale privatisation in Ukraine and information about the privatisation process, please read our Guide on large-scale privatisation in Ukraine (click on link).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.