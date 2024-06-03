ARTICLE
3 June 2024

Works Eligible For Copyright

Have you ever written a poem, composed a song, or created a beautiful painting that you are incredibly proud of? Well, did you know that you have exclusive rights to that work under copyright law? That's right, copyright is a powerful tool that protects your creative endeavors and ensures that others cannot profit from or use your work without your permission.

But what exactly can you copyright? The list is quite extensive and includes everything from literary works like books and essays, to artistic works like sculptures and photographs to computer software and even architectural designs. Basically, if you have created something that is original and fixed in a tangible form, it is likely eligible for copyright protection.

However, it is important to note that copyright does not protect ideas or facts, only their expression. So while you cannot copyright the idea for a love story, you can certainly copyright the actual novel you have written about that love story. And to be eligible for copyright protection, your work must meet certain legal standards, such as being original and demonstrating a certain level of creativity.

So whether you are a writer, artist, musician or software developer, copyright is an essential tool for protecting your creative works and ensuring that you receive the credit and compensation you deserve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

