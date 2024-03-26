Formerly, it was announced vide Notification No. 218/2023 dated October 18, 2023, that the Copyright Law which was passed in 2019 will come into force on October 31, 2023, in Myanmar to replace the old Copyright Act of 1914.

At present, according to Announcement no. (4/2024) dated February 09, 2024, it is now possible to file a Copyright Application with the Myanmar Intellectual Property Department.

Copyright applications for Literary Work, Artistic Work, Dramatic Work, Musical Work, Audiovisual Work, Cinematographic Work, Work of Applied Art, Photographic Work, and any other type of Work can now be filed by the Applicants with Copyright applications with Myanmar Intellectual Property Department.

Requirements for Filing Copyright Application in Myanamr

The requirements for filing a Copyright Application with the Myanmar Intellectual Property Department are mentioned below:

Details of the Applicant (Please refer below for the type of Applicant i.e. Individual/Company) Name of the Author Passport Number of the Author Nationality of the Author Full address of the Author Phone number and email address of the Author Signed statement from the author that the literary or artistic work is by themselves Title of the Work A Brief Description of Work A softcopy of the work as well as a hard copy Date of Creation Country of Creation Date of Making Available to the Public Publication date Country of First Publication As well as any and all forms of evidence if the applicant is the author of the work Signed and Notarized CR-10 (Appointment of Agent) application that has been certified by a notary public in the State of domicile or the country where the legal entity is established. All works that have been published internationally must be republished in Myanmar within 30 days of their first publication to be eligible for copyright application

If the Applicant is an Individual:

Name of the Applicant

Passport Number of the Applicant

Nationality of the Applicant

Full address of the Applicant

Phone number and email address of the applicant

If the Applicant is a Company:

Name of Company

Company Registration Number

Legal Entity of the Applicant

Full Address of the Company

Country where the Company is registered in

Phone Number and Email address of the Company

Copyright protection in Myanmar is now granted automatically upon the creation of a work, as similar to copyright las in other countries. With the introduction of the new Copyright Law in Myanmar, the terms of protection for various rights will also be brought in line with international standards and practice. The registration of the copyrighted work with the Intellectual Property Department will provide the owners of the work to have the sufficient evidence of the said rights in Myanmar.

Related Posts

Myanmar opens Doors to Industrial Design Protection

Myanmar: New Trademark Law Update – Commencement of 2nd Phase of Soft Opening Period

For further information please contact at S.S Rana & Co. email: info@ssrana.in or call at (+91- 11 4012 3000). Our website can be accessed at www.ssrana.in

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.