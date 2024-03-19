The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), convened a comprehensive two-day training seminar on 'collective management operations and licensing practices' on 8 and 9 February 2024. This hybrid event brought together a diverse array of participants including musicians, authors, publishers, producers, comedians, academia, and collective management organizations.

Mercy Kainobwisho, the registrar general of URSB, highlighted that despite misconceptions about Uganda lacking copyright laws, the country boasts robust legal frameworks, institutional support, and a stable political climate.

Kainobwisho announced plans to establish a dedicated department for copyright and neighbouring rights' issues within the bureau. Notable legal instruments include the National Intellectual Property Policy 2019, the Copyright and Neighboring Rights Act 2006, and the Copyright and Neighboring Rights Regulations 2010.

Efforts to simplify legal terminology and enhance stakeholder engagement were expanded on, alongside ongoing legal reforms guided by consultant Dr. Chinedu Chukwuji from Nigeria. These reforms include the development of manuals and regulations for collective management organizations (CMOs), with support from WIPO trainers and international CMO federations.

Source: Creative talents learn copyright management best practices (observer.ug)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.