Mickey Mouse In The Public Domain: Is The Mouse Now Free? Haldanes Solicitors & Notaries On 1 January 2024, the iconic Mickey Mouse imagery (or at least a version of it) finally entered the public domain in the United States after nearly a century of copyright protection.

Everyday IP: The Building Blocks Of LEGO Law Dennemeyer Group International LEGO Day may sound like a holiday for playing with toys, but January 28's unofficial celebration also represents something far more serious...

Introducing New Fees For Patents, Designs, Utility Models Services JAH Intellectual Property The UAE Ministry of Economy has circulated on November 20, 2023 an official letter introducing new Patent, Design and Utility Model fees, which were approved by the UAE Cabinet of Ministers

Tax Commissioner Allows Accelerated Deductions In Respect Of Intellectual Property And Intellectual Property Rights DF Advocates The Commissioner for Tax and Customs in Malta issued a notification, ushering in changes to the rules relating to deductions in respect intellectual property (IP) and intellectual property rights (IPRs).

Welcoming 2024: UAE's Bold Leap Into The Future Of Patents Law With The New Set Of Amendments Audiri Vox As the United Arab Emirates strides boldly into the year 2024, the nation stands at the intersection of a dynamic business landscape and a commitment to global innovation. In the last three decades...