On 5 December 2023, the Copyright Office which is part of the National Centre of Arts and Culture conducted a training session in The Gambia's North Bank Region on issues affecting copyright and related rights promotion and protection. This was in accordance with its mandate in terms of sections 56 and 57 of the 2004 Copyright Act and section 6 of the 2018 Copyright Regulations. The program engaged participants from various copyright-related industries.

The training covered moral and economic rights, the creative economy, and ways of enforcing copyright in the digital environment. The event was marked by highly interactive presentations and discussions on the effective and long-term development of copyright and related rights in The Gambia.

Deputy Governor Dembo Samateh presided over the training which was chaired by Sanna Jawara, head of the Copyright Office, with assistance from Copyright Inspector Fatima Camara. Both expressed appreciation for the initiative, highlighting its potential to uplift the country out of poverty and emphasized the objectives, functions, and the significance of copyright protection and entrepreneurship.

Source: Copyright education taken to North Bank Region available at : https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/opinion/copyright-education-taken-to-north-bank-region#google_vignette

