

The UAE is intensifying efforts to combat software piracy, aiming to uphold its low piracy rate. This initiative underscores the positive impact on global companies and encourages other Arab nations to adopt comparable measures.

Safeguarding intellectual property rights and encouraging the use of legal software are pivotal for global economic integration. This supports local and regional development plans while fostering an environment conducive to technological innovations.

Recently, two individuals were arrested in Dubai1, while in Sharjah, four people were detained2, leading to the seizure of machines loaded with pirated software. The raids demonstrate the UAE's commitment to protecting intellectual property rights, creating a healthy environment, nurturing creative ideas, and attracting both local and foreign investment.

In line with the UAE government's anti-piracy campaign, this initiative strives to eliminate such practices. Its focus is on warning software pirates and educating end-users about the importance of installing only genuine software.

Saudi Arabia: Bilateral meeting between JPO and SAIP collaborate to strengthen cooperative ties

SAIP and JPO conducted a bilateral meeting, addressing the latest IP policies and cooperative projects while affirming their commitment to mutual understanding. The JPO aims to strengthen collaboration with SAIP for the proper protection of Japanese companies' intellectual property in Saudi Arabia.34

During the Japan visit, SAIP actively participated in various meetings, including an Anti-Counterfeiting" Seminar at JETRO HQ. This event underscored the Kingdom's dedication to safeguarding intellectual property rights.5

Additionally, the SAIP delegation engaged with the members of International Intellectual Property Protection Forum (IIPPF) though an opinion exchange fostering collaboration among companies and organizations to address IP issues.6

The SAIP delegation also conferred with the Deputy Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Tokyo in the Embassy of Saudi in Japan, discussing mutual interests and cooperation in intellectual property.7

This visit represents a significant step forward in enhancing international collaboration on intellectual property protection.



Saudi Arabia: Implementing the 12th edition of the Nice International Classification of Trademarks

The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property has implemented the 12th edition of the Nice Classification8 effective from November 2, 2023. This edition introduces significant changes, particularly in how applicants are required to specify their goods or services. Notably, the SAIP no longer accepts class headings, applicants are required to choose between specifying individual items from a predefined list or opting for all items within a class.

The transition indicates a deliberate move towards a more detailed trademark application process.

Turkey: Non-use cancellations will be handled by TÜRKPATENT as of January 2024 instead of courts

TÜRKPATENT gained authority to handle non-use trademark cancellations, replacing the courts, according to Industrial Property Law (Law No. 67699) starting January 10, 2017. However, there was a 7-year transition period, and this shift will officially commence on January 10, 2024.

Post this date, TÜRKPATENT, not the courts, will decide on trademark cancellations due to non-use. This administrative process is intended to offer a quicker and more cost-effective resolution compared to lengthy court proceedings. It is expected that there will be a rise in non-use cancellation actions after January 10, 2024.

Key considerations for trademark owners:

Trademarks not significantly used in the last 5 years are vulnerable to cancellation.

Usage within 3 months before a cancellation action will not be considered.

If a trademark, used only for specific goods and services, faces a non-use cancellation request, it will be canceled for the non-used part.

Trademark owners shall take precautions to prevent either partial or complete cancellations due to non-use. Starting to use the trademark is one preventive measure, but it's important to emphasize that substantial and meaningful usage is required.

Pakistan: IPO-Pakistan plan to join PCT in two years[10]

IPO-Pakistan aims to accede to the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) within two years, enhancing intellectual property and fostering commercialization. In a consultative session addressing PCT accession and proposed amendments to the Patent Ordinance, stakeholders were encouraged to actively engage, offering written inputs for parliamentary approval.

The session underscored the significance of capacity building in patent-related domains and sought support from WIPO for training initiatives.

Footnotes

1. https://www.khaleejtimes.com/article/two-held-for-selling-pirated-software (2023.11.16)

2. https://www.khaleejtimes.com/business/four-detained-in-sharjah-on-charges-of-software-piracy (2023.11.13)

3. https://www.jpo.go.jp/e/news/ugoki/202311/2023112201.html (2023.11.22)

4. https://twitter.com/SAIPKSA/status/1725055118716899826 (2023.11.16)

5. https://twitter.com/aalswailem/status/1725418607042007305 (2023.11.17)

6. https://twitter.com/SAIPKSA/status/1725457944639123692 (2023.11.17)

7. https://twitter.com/SAIPKSA/status/1725088340309909633 (2023.11.16)

8. https://www.wipo.int/classifications/nice/nclpub/en/fr/pdf-download.pdf?lang=en&tab=class_headings&dateInForce=20230101 (2023.1.1)

9. WIPO Lex (2016.12.22)

10. https://ipo.gov.pk/news-events (2023.11.24)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.