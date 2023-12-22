Legal Framework of Copyright Law

The Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On Copyright and Related Rights" (LRU-42 dated July 20, 2006) serves as the basis for copyright protection in the country. This law extensively covers the range of works protected under copyright, including literary, artistic, and musical compositions, computer programs, databases, and cinematographic works. It details the economic rights afforded to authors, such as reproduction, distribution and adaptation, alongside with the moral rights that ensure recognition of authorship and the integrity of work.

In conjunction with this, the Civil Code of Uzbekistan also plays a crucial role in the broader legal framework of copyright. The Civil Code not only reinforces the principles st forth in the specialized copyright law but also provides a general legal basis for property rights, contractual agreements, and personal rights, all of which are relevant to the enforcement and utilization of copyright. It outlines the basic provisions relating to copyright and related rights, ensuring a cohesive legal approach to IP objects.

Compliance with International Standards

Uzbekistan's ratification of the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works at December 5, 2004, marked a significant step in ensuring that national legislation complies with international norms. The Berne Convention, a cornerstone of international copyright law, sets out fundamental principles that Uzbekistan has committed to uphold. These include the principle of automatic protection, which ensures that copyright protection does not require any formal registration process, and the principle of national treatment, which guarantees foreign works the same level of protection as domestic works.

Beyond the Berne Convention, Uzbekistan has actively engaged with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and other international treaties to further improve its copyright legislation.

Moreover, in 2021, Uzbekistan introduced amended its copyright legislation to reflect its ongoing efforts to bring it into compliance with international agreements such as the TRIPS Agreement in anticipation of joining the World Trade Organization. These amendments included the extension of the duration of copyright from 50 to 70 years after the author's or the last co-author's death, enhancing protection for creators in line with international standards.

Copyright Protection

In Uzbekistan, the Department for Intellectual Property, operating under the Ministry of Justice, is responsible for enforcing and regulating copyright law. Department's responsibilities include managing copyright registrations, which, while not mandatory for protection, serve as a significant aid in enforcement and dispute resolution. This Department plays an important role in ensuring that Uzbekistan's copyright laws are up-to-date with international norms and adapt to technological advancements.

The Ministry of Justice is responsible for overseeing legal compliance and implementing enforcement actions against copyright infringements. It ensures that the enforcement practices are in harmony with both Uzbekistan's national legal framework and international copyright agreements.

At the judicial level, Uzbek courts are integral to resolving copyright disputes. They decide on a wide range of cases, from minor infringements to substantial violations, offering various legal remedies, including injunctions and damages.

In terms of enforcement, Uzbekistan employs a combination of civil and criminal measures to protect copyright. Civil law allows authors to initiate lawsuits for copyright infringement, seek compensation for damages, and request the cessation of infringements. Additionally, administrative measures, such as fines and the confiscation of illegal copies, are employed for less severe violations. For more serious infringements, criminal penalties can be imposed.

Challenges and Adaptations

Although Uzbekistan has made significant steps in establishing its copyright framework, the country faces ongoing challenges, particularly in the rapidly evolving digital sphere. The development of the internet and digital technologies has introduced complex issues like online piracy, digital rights management, and the usage of copyrighted material on digital platforms. These challenges demand constant vigilance and adaptation of laws to ensure they remain effective and relevant.

To address these issues, the Uzbek government is actively updating its copyright laws. Efforts are focused on enhancing regulations around online piracy, which is a growing concern with the easy availability and distribution of digital content. The government is also working on refining the aspects of digital rights management, ensuring that copyright holders can effectively control and monetize their digital content.

