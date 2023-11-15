The Simplified Process for Certain Intellectual Property Claims ("Simplified Process") was introduced in April 2022 under Singapore's Supreme Court of Judicature (Intellectual Property) Rules 2022 as an optional track for intellectual property litigation. A recent decision by the High Court of Singapore has clarified how the Simplified Process plays out in practice.

What is the Simplified Process for Singapore IP litigation?

The Simplified Process has three key features designed to enable quicker and more cost-effective resolution of intellectual property disputes, namely:

parties would receive all directions at a single case conference, if practicable; directions are given with the aim of concluding the trial within two days, if practicable; and fixed and capped costs would apply.

When does the Simplified Process apply?

On 15 May 2023, the High Court of Singapore issued its decision on the first case to raise issues on the applicability of the Simplified Process, in Tiger Pictures Entertainment Ltd v Encore Films Pte Ltd [2023] SGHC 138. The case involved a copyright dispute between two film distributors, Tiger Pictures Entertainment Ltd ("Tiger") and Encore Films ("Encore").

Tiger was the exclusive licensee in respect of the copyright in the film "Moon Man". It had entered into discussions with Encore regarding the further distribution by Encore of Moon Man in Singapore. However, no written agreement was in place when Encore released the film in Singapore.

Tiger sued Encore for copyright infringement and sought to invoke the Simplified Process. Encore objected to the use of the Simplified Process, arguing it wished to have witnesses from China testify in Mandarin on a wide range of factual issues (with interpreters), so the trial would realistically require four days.

The High Court Judge confirmed that all three conditions required for the Simplified Process to apply, had been fulfilled:

Importantly, the Judge noted that "most cases will likely turn on... the complexity of the issues and estimated length of the trial".

Key takeaways

The Simplified Process was developed to facilitate cost-effective access to the Courts by streamlining procedures in certain intellectual property cases. However, claimants should note that the opposing party has an opportunity to object to the applicability of the Simplified Process, and resolving that preliminary dispute may itself incur additional time and costs.

