The much anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM ("World Cup") officially commenced on November 20, 2022, with Qatar hosting the quadrennial football tournament. As a global event, the World Cup's success relies heavily on television broadcasts of team matches, the rights for which broadcasters pay a considerable premium. This article sheds light on the protections afforded broadcasters against broadcast piracy under Law No. 7 of 2002 ("Copyright Law"), Law No. 14 of 2014 ("Cybercrime Law"), and Law No. 10 of 2021 ("FIFA Enabling Law").

Broadcast Piracy Protection Under Qatari Law

