A new proposal was published today by the Government Legislation Centre for amendment of the Act on Copyright and Related Rights and certain other acts.

The act is intended to implement

Directive 2019/790 on copyright and related rights in the Digital Single Market (DSM), and

Directive (EU) 2019/789 laying down rules on the exercise of copyright and related rights applicable to certain online transmissions of broadcasting organisations and retransmissions of television and radio programmes (SATCAB)

The changes proposed in the new version affect issues such as

transmission of works;

retransmission and distribution of works;

online content-sharing service providers;

radio and television programs;

television broadcasting of sports events;

use of works that are not commercially available;

the right to press publications as part of digital services.

