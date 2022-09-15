ARTICLE

The Kenya Anti-Counterfeit Authority has announced the appointment of Dr. Mbugua Njoroge as the new Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. The appointment took effect on 1 August 2022.

Dr. Mbugua Njoroge succeeds Ms. Fridah Kaberia, who served as Executive Director. for two years in an Acting capacity.

Dr. Njoroge previously served as the Chief Executive Officer at the Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP). He comes with vast experience in management and leadership having worked for over 20 years in media, Intellectual Property, communication, legal and leadership in both the public and private sector.

Dr. Njoroge stated that he intends to “build on the progress made in the last few years by working closely with all stakeholders in the Intellectual Property (IP) industry and law enforcement agencies to address the multiple and growing challenges posed by counterfeiting and illicit trade in the country“.

Source: Anti-Counterfeit Authority Names Dr. Robi Mbugua Njoroge as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer – Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA)

