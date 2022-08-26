ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: A Unified Database Of Electronic Control Copies Of Copyright Objects Will Be Created In Uzbekistan

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan adopted the Resolution “On approval of the regulation on the procedure for storing electronic control copies of copyright objects in a single database” No. 469 dated August 22, 2022 (the “Resolution No. 469”), which will enter into force 1 April 2023.

According to the Resolution No. 469, the objects that will be stored in the Unified Database include literary, dramatic and screenwriting, musical and dramatic, choreographic, audiovisual works, as well as works of fine, pictorial, applied and decorative art, the arts of architecture, urban planning and gardening, photographs, maps, sketches and drawings, and even computer programs of all types.

The Unified Database stores the depository, copyright holder, author of the work, type of copyright object, title, date of creation, date of first publication, terms of use of the work, information about the date and number of the copyright object registered in the Unified Database.

Electronic control copies of the copyright object will be stored indefinitely in the Unified Database.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.