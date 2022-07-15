ARTICLE

On 1 April 2022, Luxembourg enacted a new law aiming at transposing into Luxembourg law the Directive 2019/790 on copyright and related rights in the Digital Single Market adopted on 17 April 20192, known as the "New Copyright Directive".

The authors' rights regime is amended as from 9 April 2022 in view of a better balance in the relationships between the various players of the Luxembourg market regarding the use and exploitation of works and protected content.

