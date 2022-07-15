Luxembourg:
The New Copyright Directive Finally Transposed Into Luxembourg Law
15 July 2022
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
On 1 April 2022, Luxembourg enacted a new law aiming at
transposing into Luxembourg law the Directive 2019/790 on copyright
and related rights in the Digital Single Market adopted on 17 April
20192, known as the "New Copyright Directive".
The authors' rights regime is amended as from 9 April 2022
in view of a better balance in the relationships between the
various players of the Luxembourg market regarding the use and
exploitation of works and protected content.
For more information on this law, please read here.
