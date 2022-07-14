The "Tunisian Days of Copyright and Neighbouring Rights", a promotion of the culture of copyright and related rights, was held from 3-5 June 2022 in Tunis. It is a programme organised by the Tunisian Organization of Copyright and Neighbouring Rights (OTDAV) in partnership with the Tunis Opera Theater and the Union of Tunisian Visual Artists and paid tribute to approximately thirty artists and creators while promoting copyright and related rights.

Ramzi Garouachi, head of management of OTDAV, stated that further programmes are intended to be held in tribute to theatre, music, literature and other cultural branches. The programme included an exhibition by visual artists, Hédi Turki and Mongi Maatoug, a seminar on "The art and intellectual property market", a Sufi-inspired artistic show "Al-machayekh" and performed songs of the Sufi brotherhood.

