Tunisia:
Days Of Copyright And Neighbouring Rights
14 July 2022
Adams & Adams
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The "Tunisian Days of Copyright and Neighbouring
Rights", a promotion of the culture of copyright and related
rights, was held from 3-5 June 2022 in Tunis. It is a programme
organised by the Tunisian Organization of Copyright and
Neighbouring Rights (OTDAV) in partnership with the Tunis Opera
Theater and the Union of Tunisian Visual Artists and paid tribute
to approximately thirty artists and creators while promoting
copyright and related rights.
Ramzi Garouachi, head of management of OTDAV, stated that
further programmes are intended to be held in tribute to theatre,
music, literature and other cultural branches. The programme
included an exhibition by visual artists, Hédi Turki and
Mongi Maatoug, a seminar on "The art and intellectual property
market", a Sufi-inspired artistic show
"Al-machayekh" and performed songs of the Sufi
brotherhood.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Tunisia
Types Of Trademarks: All You Need To Know
Abou Naja
As industries race to gain a legal monopoly on their unique innovations through marks registration, we are inundated with an ever-increasing number of products with
Executive Regulation Of The New Industrial Property Law
United Trademark & Patent Services
The Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. (6) of 2022 regarding the Executive Regulations of Federal Law No. (11) of 2021 regarding the Regulation and Protection of Industrial Property Rights was published on...
Regulation Of Technology In Nigeria: 2022 Developments
Pavestones Legal
As of June, 2022, there have been a few regulatory developments relevant to the tech space in Nigeria. We have set out below 7 notable developments to guide tech companies doing or intending to do business in Nigeria.