The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) in Liberia recently took drastic action against piracy by shutting down businesses offering local and international pirated goods, related primarily to the entertainment industry. The aim is to get rid of any black-market goods altogether.

Piracy is considered a serious offence in the territory, with sanctions such as fines, imprisonment and even deportation in certain instances.

Apart from the fact that piracy discourages creators to register their works at the Copyright office, the bigger picture is the loss of revenue caused by piracy, which is not limited to Liberia.

Taking action and resorting to even drastic measures to curb piracy, educate and protect the rights of creative people, have now become standard practice in the territory!

