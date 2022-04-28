_The Law of 1 April 2022 amends the Law of 18 April 2001 on copyright, related rights and databases (hereinafter the "Law of 2001"), the Law of 3 December 2015 on certain authorised uses of orphan works, and the Law of 25 April 2018 on the collective management of copyright and related rights, and the granting of multi-territorial copyright licensing in musical works. It also transposes into national law Directive 2019/791 of 17 April 2019 on multi-territorial digital copyright licensing and related rights within the digital single market.

This Directive aims to modernise the legal framework for copyright and related rights. In addition, it creates new rights for press publishers, and an authorisation scheme for some actors of the Internet such as the online content sharing providers (Youtube). The Law of 1 April 2022 added several definitions of new actors and concepts of copyright's legal framework.

Click here to view the infographic.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.