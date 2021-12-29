CorralRosales Associates and specialists in Intellectual Property Eduardo Ríos and Miguel Maigualema participated in the writing of "Industrial Property and Copyright in Ibero-America", which has been published by the Hemisferios University, Andean Community Court of Justice, International University of Ecuador, Rosario Bar Association, Rosario University, Ecuadorian Intellectual Property Association (AEPI) and ASIPI.

They wrote a complete chapter on "Legal Responses to Intellectual Property Rights Infringements in Ecuador". Throughout the chapter, Ríos and Maigualema make a short introduction and then write, in detail, on the following topics:

The existence of the Law The infringement action in the Andean Community Types of measures to face the improper use of Trademark Rights Amicable approach on Intellectual Property matters Mediation, as a dispute resolution mechanism in Intellectual Property matters Administrative action for violation of Intellectual Property Rights Civil actions for infringement of Intellectual Property Rights Criminal classification in the field of Intellectual Property Conclusion

Our experts want to take this opportunity to explain simply and directly the elements and circumstances that a holder of Intellectual Property Rights and their advisers must know and consider to face their improper use. Thus, they will be able to determine the actions to be followed and that the Law allows "identifying the conditions of the offenders", as indicated in their introduction.

If you want to read the complete chapter, click here.

