2021년 9월 28일, 중국 국가판권국(NCAC)은 '검망 2021(剑网2021)' 특별행동의 단계적 성과를 발표함

- (배경) 2021년 6월, NACA·공업정보화부(工业和信息化部)·공안부(公安部)·국가인터넷정보판공실(国家 互联网信息办公室)의 4개 부처가 합동으로 '검망 2021' 특별행동을 시작함

  • 검망행동은 인터넷 저작권 침해행위와 해적판을 단속하기 위한 특별활동으로 2005년 시작되어 2021년 17회를 맞이하였음

- (주요내용) 현재까지 각급 저작권 집행 및 감독 부서는 445건의 인터넷 저작권 침해 사례를 조사 및 처리함

  • 침해 및 해적판 웹사이트(APP 포함)의 경우 245건을 폐쇄하였고 침해 및 해적판 링크는 약 61만 8,300건을 삭제함
  • 또한, NCAC는 인터넷 동영상·인터넷 생중계·전자상거래 등 관련 인터넷 서비스 사업자들이 약 846만 7,500건의 저작권 침해 링크를 정리하도록 권고함
  • 그 결과, 주요 쇼트클립(짧은 동영상) 플랫폼은 도쿄 올림픽 프로그램과 관련된 약 8만 400건의 저작권 침해 링크를 정리하였음
  • '검망 2021'은 특히 ① 쇼트클립, ② 인터넷 생중계, ③ 스포츠 경기, ④ 온라인 교육, ⑤ 전자상거래·소셜·지식공유 플랫폼 등의 5개 분야를 중점적 단속하여 저작권 질서를 규율하고 관리 감독을 강화하고자 노력함

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.