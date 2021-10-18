North Korea:
중국 국가판권국, ‘검망 2021' 특별행동의 단계적 성과 발표
2021년 9월 28일, 중국
국가판권국(NCAC)은
'검망 2021(剑网2021)'
특별행동의 단계적
성과를 발표함
- (배경) 2021년 6월,
NACA·공업정보화부(工业和信息化部)·공안부(公安部)·국가인터넷정보판공실(国家
互联网信息办公室)의
4개 부처가 합동으로
'검망 2021'
특별행동을
시작함
- 검망행동은
인터넷 저작권
침해행위와
해적판을 단속하기
위한 특별활동으로
2005년 시작되어 2021년
17회를 맞이하였음
-
(주요내용) 현재까지
각급 저작권 집행 및
감독 부서는 445건의
인터넷 저작권 침해
사례를 조사 및
처리함
- 침해 및 해적판
웹사이트(APP 포함)의
경우 245건을
폐쇄하였고 침해 및
해적판 링크는 약
61만 8,300건을 삭제함
- 또한, NCAC는 인터넷
동영상·인터넷
생중계·전자상거래
등 관련 인터넷
서비스 사업자들이
약 846만 7,500건의 저작권
침해 링크를
정리하도록
권고함
- 그 결과, 주요
쇼트클립(짧은
동영상) 플랫폼은
도쿄 올림픽
프로그램과 관련된
약 8만 400건의 저작권
침해 링크를
정리하였음
- '검망 2021'은 특히
① 쇼트클립, ②
인터넷 생중계, ③
스포츠 경기, ④
온라인 교육, ⑤
전자상거래·소셜·지식공유
플랫폼 등의 5개
분야를 중점적
단속하여 저작권
질서를 규율하고
관리 감독을
강화하고자
노력함
