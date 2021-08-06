On 24 June 2021, the Luxembourg Government, acting through the Ministry of the Economy, introduced a Bill of law No. 7847 aiming at transposing into Luxembourg law the Directive on copyright and related rights in the Digital Single Market (the "New Copyright Directive") adopted on 17 April 2019.

This bill of law follows a public consultation launched in February 2021 by the Luxembourg Government relying on a proposed draft legislative text and, in that respect, we note that the proposed text of the bill does not drastically deviate from the initial draft text of that public consultation.

As expected, the proposed bill contemplates modifying the Luxembourg Law of 18 April 2001 (as amended) on authors' rights in particular by adding:

a new Article 56bis dealing with the protection of press publications concerning online uses, and,

a new Article 70bis relating to the use of protected content by online content-sharing service providers.

The deadline set out in the New Copyright Directive for implementation into national laws being 7 June 2021, we would expect a certain swiftness in such a late legislative process.

For more information, please read our previous article on the topic related to the public consultation, as mentioned above, and our article dedicated to the adoption of the New Copyright Directive.

