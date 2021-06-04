Bernie Amarillo, Swiss entrepreneur, goes to see Elton John at Montreux Jazz, gets inspired, re-brands and discovers the hard way what Copyright means.

Copyright:

  • Protects creators and their works
  • From the moment of creation
  • Duration: for songs – life of the artist + 70 years
  • No formal requirements
  • Worldwide (scope defined by national laws)

What is protected?

  • Original works: music, photos, films, books...
  • The expression/execution; not the actual idea

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.