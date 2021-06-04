Switzerland:
Bernie Discovers Copyright (Video)
04 June 2021
Logan & Partners
Bernie Amarillo, Swiss entrepreneur, goes to see Elton John at
Montreux Jazz, gets inspired, re-brands and discovers the hard way
what Copyright means.
Copyright:
- Protects creators and their works
- From the moment of creation
- Duration: for songs – life of the artist + 70 years
- No formal requirements
- Worldwide (scope defined by national laws)
What is protected?
- Original works: music, photos, films, books...
- The expression/execution; not the actual idea
