The Small Commercial Yacht Code (SCYC) 2024 Proving Popular

The Small Commercial Yacht Code (sCYC) 20241 updates and replaces the applicable requirements for Commercial Yachts smaller than 24 metres contained within the current Commercial Yacht Code (CYC) 20202. The sCYC came into effect as of the 1st of April 2024 and existing eligible commercial yachts certified under the CYC have already started transitioning to the sCYC as of the 1st of June this year rather seamlessly.

The sCYC applies to commercial yachts greater or equal to 12 metres in length and smaller than 24 metres, which are engaged in commercial operations and which do not carry more than 12 passengers. It was introduced due to recognition by the commercial yachting industry, that the requirements of the CYC which was designed to cater for all yachts, were too onerous for most vessels which fell under the 24m category.

Following consultation with various industry stakeholders, manufacturers, Recognised Organisations, Appointed Government Surveyors and yacht management companies and associations, the Merchant Shipping Directorate developed the sCYC as a tailor-made Code dedicated to the regulation of Small Commercial Yachts. As expected, these new rules have been adopted immediately by the industry as they effectively addressed the practical problems which were being encountered.

One also needs to remember that in addition to the issuance of the sCYC, Transport Malta has also published the new Commercial Yachts Extended Range Tender Guidelines3. These guidelines, which also came into effect on April 1st, 2024, apply to Malta Flag Commercial Yachts' Tenders that are 24 meters and under in length and are exclusively involved in the business of the Mother Yacht.

Malta continues to thrive in the commercial yacht space due to its ability to offer solutions and effectively address practical hurdles.

