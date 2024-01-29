The United Arab Emirates comprises of a Federation of seven emirates namely, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Umm Al-Quwain, and Ajman which have their own rules and regulations

There are over 40+ Freezones in the country, each one offering a variety of advantages, from 50-Years tax exemptions to dual licensing options. The Freezone is an International concept, which was launched in the UAE for foreign investors who wish to secure and obtain 100% ownership of their businesses, whilst claiming benefits such as zero taxation, granting 100% repatriation of profit, and obtaining UAE Residency visas.

UAE Company Benefits:

  • 100% Foreign ownership
  • 100% Tax-free – 5% VAT applicable on certain Zones
  • 100% repatriation of profits and investments
  • UAE Residency Visas are valid for 3-Years
  • Ability to hire staff
  • Ability to sponsor family members – spouse & children
  • Freezone company can open a local UAE bank account
  • Ability to combine Trading and Services activities under one Trade Licence
  • No customs duties levied on imports and exports
  • A Tax Residency Certificate can be applied for

The entire setup of the company includes the below:

  • License Incorporation
  • Shared desk
  • Establishment Card
  • UAE Residency Visa – Valid for 3-Years
  • Medical & Emirates ID
  • Tenancy Contract – Including Utility Bills
  • Bank Account Opening assistance
  • Professional Service Fees

WHY THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

  • Strategic geographical location
  • World class infrastructure
  • Fast-track legal procedures
  • Foreign investment plans
  • Beneficial tax regimes
  • Stable and secure governance

UAE Free zone company types (Non-exclusive):

  1. DUBAI DIFC Holding company
  2. DUBAI DIFC Prescribed company
  3. ABU DHABI ADGM Standard Holding Company
  4. DUBAI DWTC Holding company
  5. RAS AL KHAIMAH Economic Zone
  6. SHARJAH Hamriyah Free Zone

Our Services

  • Corporate Sponsorship / Corporate Local Service Agent for Onshore related work
  • Mergers/Re-Domiciliation
  • International structuring/restructuring
  • Nominee solutions and services [exclusive basis possible]
  • Corporate / administration services and solutions
  • Tax and VAT registrations and submissions
  • Liquidations
  • Foundation structuring in the UAE
  • Assistance in the establishment of fully functional offices in UAE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.