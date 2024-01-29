The United Arab Emirates comprises of a Federation of seven emirates namely, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Umm Al-Quwain, and Ajman which have their own rules and regulations
There are over 40+ Freezones in the country, each one offering a variety of advantages, from 50-Years tax exemptions to dual licensing options. The Freezone is an International concept, which was launched in the UAE for foreign investors who wish to secure and obtain 100% ownership of their businesses, whilst claiming benefits such as zero taxation, granting 100% repatriation of profit, and obtaining UAE Residency visas.
UAE Company Benefits:
- 100% Foreign ownership
- 100% Tax-free – 5% VAT applicable on certain Zones
- 100% repatriation of profits and investments
- UAE Residency Visas are valid for 3-Years
- Ability to hire staff
- Ability to sponsor family members – spouse & children
- Freezone company can open a local UAE bank account
- Ability to combine Trading and Services activities under one Trade Licence
- No customs duties levied on imports and exports
- A Tax Residency Certificate can be applied for
The entire setup of the company includes the below:
- License Incorporation
- Shared desk
- Establishment Card
- UAE Residency Visa – Valid for 3-Years
- Medical & Emirates ID
- Tenancy Contract – Including Utility Bills
- Bank Account Opening assistance
- Professional Service Fees
WHY THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- Strategic geographical location
- World class infrastructure
- Fast-track legal procedures
- Foreign investment plans
- Beneficial tax regimes
- Stable and secure governance
UAE Free zone company types (Non-exclusive):
- DUBAI DIFC Holding company
- DUBAI DIFC Prescribed company
- ABU DHABI ADGM Standard Holding Company
- DUBAI DWTC Holding company
- RAS AL KHAIMAH Economic Zone
- SHARJAH Hamriyah Free Zone
Our Services
- Corporate Sponsorship / Corporate Local Service Agent for Onshore related work
- Mergers/Re-Domiciliation
- International structuring/restructuring
- Nominee solutions and services [exclusive basis possible]
- Corporate / administration services and solutions
- Tax and VAT registrations and submissions
- Liquidations
- Foundation structuring in the UAE
- Assistance in the establishment of fully functional offices in UAE.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.