The United Arab Emirates comprises of a Federation of seven emirates namely, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al-Khaimah, Umm Al-Quwain, and Ajman which have their own rules and regulations

There are over 40+ Freezones in the country, each one offering a variety of advantages, from 50-Years tax exemptions to dual licensing options. The Freezone is an International concept, which was launched in the UAE for foreign investors who wish to secure and obtain 100% ownership of their businesses, whilst claiming benefits such as zero taxation, granting 100% repatriation of profit, and obtaining UAE Residency visas.

UAE Company Benefits:

100% Foreign ownership

100% Tax-free – 5% VAT applicable on certain Zones

100% repatriation of profits and investments

UAE Residency Visas are valid for 3-Years

Ability to hire staff

Ability to sponsor family members – spouse & children

Freezone company can open a local UAE bank account

Ability to combine Trading and Services activities under one Trade Licence

No customs duties levied on imports and exports

A Tax Residency Certificate can be applied for

The entire setup of the company includes the below:

License Incorporation

Shared desk

Establishment Card

UAE Residency Visa – Valid for 3-Years

Medical & Emirates ID

Tenancy Contract – Including Utility Bills

Bank Account Opening assistance

Professional Service Fees

WHY THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Strategic geographical location

World class infrastructure

Fast-track legal procedures

Foreign investment plans

Beneficial tax regimes

Stable and secure governance

UAE Free zone company types (Non-exclusive):

DUBAI DIFC Holding company DUBAI DIFC Prescribed company ABU DHABI ADGM Standard Holding Company DUBAI DWTC Holding company RAS AL KHAIMAH Economic Zone SHARJAH Hamriyah Free Zone

Our Services

Corporate Sponsorship / Corporate Local Service Agent for Onshore related work

Mergers/Re-Domiciliation

International structuring/restructuring

Nominee solutions and services [exclusive basis possible]

Corporate / administration services and solutions

Tax and VAT registrations and submissions

Liquidations

Foundation structuring in the UAE

Assistance in the establishment of fully functional offices in UAE.

