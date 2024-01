ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from South Korea

Security Of Payment Podcast Series – Retention Money Trusts Herbert Smith Freehills In the latest instalment of our Security of Payment podcast series, Laura Bowlt and Kate Bower discuss the requirements of retention money trusts, shedding light on a financial instrument that plays a crucial role in various industries.

How do I request Body-Worn Video (BWV) footage from NSW Police? Sydney Criminal Lawyers The NSW Police Force provides a community portal to request BWV information online, as well as an application form.

Supreme Court Verdict On Effect Of Nomination In Respect Of Shares Of A Company Pioneer Legal Recently, the Supreme Court, in the case of Shakti Yezdani & Anr. vs Jayanand Jayant Salgaonkar & Ors, held that a nomination in respect of shares of a company does not vest absolute legal ownership ...

What is a company resolution in New Zealand? LegalVision A company resolution is formal approval of certain decisions made by the board or company shareholders.

India Tightens Beneficial Ownership Disclosure Requirements Majmudar & Partners Currently, the registered owner of shares is required to make a declaration in Form MGT-4 within thirty (30) days from the date of entry of his/her/its share ownership in the register of members ...