ARTICLE

Switzerland: Podcast: The Essentials Of Swiss Contract Law - Liability For Breach Of Contract

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

VISCHER – your podcast for Swiss law and tax

The essentials of Swiss contract law - Episode 7: Liability for breach of contract

In our blog and podcast series "The essentials of Swiss contract law", Christian Oetiker, Selim Keller and Pascal Burgunder of our Litigation and Arbitration team give a short and compact overview on the essential elements of Swiss contract law.

In the seventh part, Pascal Burgunder, in conversation with Mairi Weder-Gilles, provides an overview on how Swiss law deals with the topic of breach of contract.

To learn more about the liability for breach of contract also see the our blog post on this topic.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.