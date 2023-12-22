VISCHER – your podcast for Swiss law and tax

The essentials of Swiss contract law - Episode 9: Rescission of Contracts

In our blog and podcast series "The essentials of Swiss contract law", Christian Oetiker, Selim Keller and Pascal Burgunder of our Litigation and Arbitration team give a short and compact overview on the essential elements of Swiss contract law.

In the ninth part, Christian Oetiker, in conversation with Mairi Weder-Gilles, provides an overview on how Swiss law deals with the topic of rescission of contracts.

To learn more about the concept of rescission of contracts under Swiss law, also see our blog post on this topic.

