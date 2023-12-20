The Luxembourg Law of 7 August 2023 rectifies omissions and errors in the 1915 law on commercial companies. This legislation provides clarity on calculating quorums and majorities in shareholder meetings.

Additionally, it removes the double majority requirement for liquidating a private limited liability company, streamlining the decision-making process in corporate entities.

