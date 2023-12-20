Luxembourg:
Luxembourg Enhances The Company Law
20 December 2023
CMS Luxembourg
The Luxembourg Law of 7 August 2023 rectifies
omissions and errors in the 1915 law on commercial companies. This
legislation provides clarity on calculating
quorums and majorities in shareholder
meetings.
Additionally, it removes the double majority
requirement for liquidating a private limited liability
company, streamlining the decision-making process in corporate
entities.
