At the end of June 2023 the State Bank of Vietnam ("SBV") released Circular 06/2023/TT-NHNN dated 28 June 2023 ("Circular 06") amending Circular 39/2016/TT-NHNN dated 30 December 2016 ("Circular 39") on lending activities of credit institutions and branches of foreign banks in Vietnam and Circular 08/2023/TT-NHNN dated 30 June 2023 ("Circular 08") on conditions for non-government guaranteed cross-border foreign loans, which replaces Circular 12/2014/TT-NHNN dated 31 March 2014 ("Circular 12") on the same.

Circular 08 came into effect on 15 August 2023 and Circular 06 which comes into effect on 1 September 2023, will directly and materially impact investors' funding plans for projects and business initiatives in Vietnam. We set out the salient points of Circular 08 and Circular 06 as follows:

While debt financing (i.e., onshore and offshore loans from banks and shareholders) has been the preferred funding mechanism widely utilized by investors to acquire or subscribe for shares/equity in target companies in Vietnam, Circular 06 and Circular 08 will radically alter and narrow the availability of these funding options:

(a) Onshore bank loans are no longer permitted:

Circular 06 stipulates that credit institutions are no longer permitted to provide loans to customers for the purpose of:

(i) contributing capital, purchasing capital contribution in a limited liability company or partnership company; or

(ii) subscribing to new shares or purchasing shares in a joint stock company that is unlisted or unregistered with UPCOM.

The limitations under Circular 06 serve as a clear indication that the SBV aims to reinforce equity capital into the core business instead of facilitating debt financing for financial investment, under which the real estate business is believed to be the most affected sector.

(b) It remains unclear whether foreign loans are permitted for this purpose:

Previously, Circular 12 did not specify whether it was permitted for a borrower of a foreign loan to utilize the loan for capital contribution or as consideration for the acquisition of shares in a target company. From a practical perspective, however, approvals would ordinarily be granted on a case-by-case basis. Specifically, Circular 12 provides that medium to long-term foreign loans are permitted for the implementation of the "business plan" or "investment project" of the borrower or its direct subsidiary, and we have in previous transactions, observed the use of such funds for the contribution or acquisition of shares in target companies in practice.

Similarly, Circular 08 does not explicitly state the permissibility of using a foreign loan for capital investment as investors had been looking forward to such clarification being provided. It does, however, broaden the use of foreign loans, namely to be utilized for other projects that are within the legitimate operational activities of the borrower. The broad terminology of "other projects" leaves some discretion for the SBV to assess the loan-usage plan (e.g., for capital contribution or payment for acquisition of shares by the borrower) on a case-by-case basis. Investors are advised to adopt a prudent approach in seeking further clarification with the SBV given that onshore lending for this purpose is expressly prohibited. In other words, the SBV might take a more restrictive view with cross-border loans intended for this purpose in line with onshore loan approach.

2. Funding for refinancing cross-border debt