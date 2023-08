ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Egypt

Filing Annual Returns In Nigeria: Implication Of Non-compliance Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Every business, private limited company, and trustee organisation in Nigeria is required to file annual returns on a yearly basis. To do so, they must complete the prescribed form, submit...

Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide G ELIAS Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Nigeria, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

How To Set Up A Company In Nigeria Remotely Resolution Law Firm Setting up a company in Nigeria remotely involves several steps that you need to follow. The first key major step for any foreigner seeking to do business...

Cross-Border Mergers And Acquisitions Transactions Involving Companies In Emerging Economies S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. Cross-border Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) transactions can be defined as any transactions in assets of two firms belonging to two different economies.

Dodging Contract Catastrophes: Key Tips To Protect Your Business From Disastrous Agreements Barnard Inc. In the world of business, contracts are the lifeblood that keeps everything running smoothly. While it would be ideal if everyone upheld their obligations based on a simple handshake...