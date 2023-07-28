SSEK Law Firm partner Fransiscus Rodyanto and associate Fadhira Mediana have contributed the Indonesia chapter toContract Laws of Asia - Limitations of Liability.

Released by the Asian Business Law Institute (ABLI) with support from its parent organization, the Singapore Academy of Law, Contract Laws of Asia - Limitations of Liability is the fourth full-fledged publication under ABLI's Contracts Project, which aims to produce a set of standard-form contract terms where risks are relatively evenly allocated and which can be valid in a majority of Asian jurisdictions. The first turn of the Model Clauses is published here.

This fully-cited, 99-page publication considers 12 jurisdictions and governing laws that are high priorities for parties contracting across borders in the Asia Pacific, and focuses on:

Operation of exclusion and limitation of liability clauses in contracts in select common law jurisdictions, such as their requirements, restrictions (at common law and by statute, where applicable) and interpretation, whether non-contractual wrongs can be excluded and limited, etc.; and

Operation of exclusion and limitation of liability clauses in contracts in select civil law and hybrid jurisdictions, such as whether different standards apply to specific types of contracts or under specialized laws.

Contract Laws of Asia - Limitations of Liability is available here. In addition to this publication and the Model Clauses, the team has also contributed to earlier publications on indemnity clauses and liquidated damages and penalty clauses under this project.

