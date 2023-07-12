Egypt is a hub of business activities in Africa and the Middle East, and the country has a rich history of commerce and trade. Many businesses operate in Egypt, including local and foreign companies. For these companies to conduct business in Egypt, they must register with the government and obtain a commercial register. Attestation of these commercial registers is necessary to ensure their legality and acceptability in foreign countries.

Attestation is the process of verifying the authenticity of a document and confirming that it meets the required standards. Commercial registers are no exception to this rule. The process of attesting commercial registers in Egypt can be a bit complicated, but it is crucial to follow it carefully to ensure that your documents are recognized abroad. In this article, we will explain the steps involved in attesting commercial registers in Egypt.

Step 1: Obtain the Original Commercial Register

The first step in the attestation process is to obtain the original commercial register. This is the document that needs to be attested, and it must be the original, not a copy. If you do not have the original, you will need to obtain it from the government authority that issued it. Sadany & Khalifa can assist you in this step

Step 2: Get the Commercial Register Translated

The next step is to get the commercial register translated into Arabic. The translation must be done by a certified translator, and it must be stamped and signed by the translator. The translation must be an exact copy of the original document.

Step 3: Notarize the Commercial Register

The next step is to have the commercial register notarized by a notary public. The notary public will verify the authenticity of the document and stamp and sign it to confirm that it is a true copy of the original. The notarization process ensures that the document is legally recognized in Egypt.

Step 4: Authenticate the Commercial Register

The next step is to authenticate the commercial register with the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. To do this, you will need to take the notarized document to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where it will be stamped and signed. The stamp and signature confirm that the document is authentic and can be used abroad.

Step 5: Attest the Commercial Register

The final step in the attestation process is to have the commercial register attested by the embassy or consulate of the country where it will be used. This step is necessary to ensure that the document is recognized and accepted by the foreign government. Each embassy or consulate may have its specific requirements for the attestation process, so it is essential to check with the relevant embassy or consulate for the exact requirements.

In summary, the process of attesting commercial registers in Egypt involves obtaining the original document, getting it translated into Arabic, notarizing it, authenticating it with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and having it attested by the embassy or consulate of the country where it will be used. The process can take several weeks or even months to complete, so it is essential to start the process as early as possible.

It is also important to note that the attestation process can be different for different types of documents. For example, the process for attesting a power of attorney may be different from the process for attesting a commercial register. Therefore, it is crucial to check with the relevant authorities for the specific requirements for each document.

In general, attesting commercial registers in Egypt is a necessary process for companies that want to conduct business abroad. It can be a bit complicated, but by following the steps outlined above and ensuring that you have all the required documents, you can successfully attest your commercial registers and have them recognized abroad. This process helps to promote transparency and legality in business activities and ensures that businesses operate according to the laws and regulations of the countries they are operating in.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.