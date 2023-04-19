ARTICLE

A branch of a foreign company may be registered in Egypt only to carry out work of a contractual nature. If it is construction work, the approval of the Egyptian Federation of Construction and Building Contractors shall be obtained, according to a contract concluded with any Egyptian entity, whether the Egyptian Government, the public sector or the private company.

Although the branch can engage in commercial, financial, industrial and contractual activities, such activities shall be limited to those stipulated in the contract made in Egypt, meaning that the branch is considered an Egyptian company in all aspects, except for corporate governance.

Any foreign company, regardless of its legal form, exercising any commercial, financial, industrial or contracting activity in Egypt, shall be registered as a branch with the Commercial Registry and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

The branch may carry out any form of legal activity in Egypt for which it is registered in the commercial registry, provided that it has entered a contract with an Egyptian entity to provide the services covered by such activity.

The branch may be managed by a foreign manager, under the full control of the parent company. The activities of the branch offices shall be subject to review by GAFI to ensure compliance with laws and regulations.

Documentations required to establish a foreign company's branch in Egypt:

Power of attorney; a general power of attorney from the foreign parent company abroad and provide for the right to establish the required legal form); Application for establishment of a foreign company's branch in Egypt; A decision by the foreign parent company to open a branch of the company in Egypt. A copy of the articles of association, and commercial register, of the parent company abroad, to be translated into Arabic. The administrative decision to appoint a manager for the Foreign Company's Branch in Egypt.

For foreigners, the security inquiry form shall be completed, and a copy of the passport shall be submitted.

For Egyptians, a copy of a valid national ID card shall be submitted.

Completing and submitting the security inquiry form for the foreign parent company. An acknowledgment from the parent company abroad that it has never opened branches of the company in Egypt. A bank account shall be opened for the foreign company branch inside Egypt and a bank certificate shall be issued for an amount equivalent to 5,000 EGP, which shall be transferred in EGP from abroad. A fixed-term lease agreement; the rental period shall not less be than three years. A contract agreement, consultancy agreement, or an agreement between the parent company abroad and any Egyptian entity, whether governmental or non-governmental and shall be translated into Arabic.

If the agreement is made with a government agency, the agreement shall be stamped with the official seal of the Country.

If the agreement is made with a non-governmental entity, a copy of the commercial register of the other company shall be submitted.

All documents received from abroad shall be translated into Arabic and certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in the foreign country where the foreign parent company is located, certified by the Egyptian consulate or the Egyptian embassy abroad, and attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Egypt.

