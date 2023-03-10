If you run a business in Iran one of your biggest fear is probably legal problems and lawsuits. No matter how carefully you conduct business, hiring the wrong individual or a business deal gone wrong can have complex consequences.So it is better to find the best business lawyer in Iran.

The best way to protect your business against legal problems in the futurein IRAN is to invest time and resources now in finding the best business lawyer in IRAN. A good business lawyer is a great resource for any legal question you have or any legal services you require, whether for drafting contracts, employment issues, and litigation.

Iran's judicial system is a complex one. It is easy to get into court, but very difficult to get out once you have been trapped. The fee a business lawyer charge to keep you out of trouble is only a small fracture of the fee a litigation lawyer charges to get you out of trouble once it is happened.

Who is a business lawyer?

A general business lawyer handles business formation, writing agreements and generally operating the business.

If you have multiple issues relate to launching your business, a generalist lawyer could be just what you need. For instance, a start-up lawyer can help you choose the best structure for your business, develop term sheets for investors and negotiate your contracts .

A general counsel or a specialized business lawyer ?

Ideally, a small to midsize company should find a general counsel who has a solid grounding in many areas of law including corporate law, labour and employment law, tax, contract and IP. Cultivating a long term relationship with a general business lawyer could reduce legal costs over time , That is because the lawyer does not have to spend time acquiring background information on your company before performing each legal task.

On the other hand, a specialized business lawyer might handle specific matters such as Real Estate, Employment, Tax Planning or Litigation. When you are looking for a best business lawyer in Iran for a very specific purpose such as litigation you may want to be sure that the business lawyer has prior experience directly related to litigation.

Questions business owners should ask a prospective lawyer

When there is a possibility of interviewing a prospective lawyer to assist with a legal matter there are often several questions she or he may have.

One question may contain how much work the lawyer does that is not related to the business. If the business lawyer has more experience working with other matters, the person may not be the right fit. If you requires to hire someone to assist with the multiple deals such as both real estate and finance, then the general lawyer may be the perfect professional.

You may also ask what their experience is working with small or large companies. This is important from a cost standpoint. Business lawyers who work with large companies tend to charge higher hourly rates. Lawyers working with small and midsized businesses, on the other hand work on more reasonable fixed rate basis.

Next, ask if they can refer you to other business lawyers or professionals as required. Most good business lawyers have good network and will be will be able to refer you another lawyer if you need assistance with something that does not fall within their area of expertise. Make sure you know where your attorney stands on this.

Lawyers work with multiple people such as associates, paralegals and law student. Hiring multiple people on your case can actually work in your favour. If you run a start-up or small business, using a law student, paralegal or an associates with a lower hourly billing rate will save you legal costs. In this case, the business lawyer will review the work. However, if you want a best business lawyer in Iran to do your work, you may expressly state that in your initial conversations with your attorney.

One important question to ask , particularly if a business lawyer works closely with multiple businesses in the same community is that if they have any conflicts of interests with your businesses such as a local supplier .

Ask how they will communicate with you. Different lawyers have different communication preferences. Ask lawyers any questions you may have about their availability or whatever may be most important for you.

Ask what the fee structure of your prospective lawyer is. If they work on a retainer, charge an hourly rate or assesses a fixed rate for a product.

lawyer's obligation

To conclude, any lawyer you hire is obligated to:

Present you with options and their consequences and offer best recommendations concerning legal issues. Demonstrate a duty of royalty by not representing a client whose interest conflict with yours. Protect all legal rights to which you are entitled. Follow your lawful directions.

If you have any question relating to the above, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Business Law Services.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.