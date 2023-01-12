ARTICLE

INTRODUCTION

The advent of technology has presented new ways in which parties can execute contracts/agreements. The technological advancements have created a unique environment under which the use of "electronic signatures" can become an established practice even in transactions involving the acquisition of assets such as mining and non-mining rights as outlined in our Mondaq Mining Comparative Guide (please click here to access our Mondaq Mining Comparative Guide).

This legal alert aims at addressing the issue of whether electronic contracting is permitted in Zambia. It will explain the two types of electronic signatures and when they may be used. It will also address the types of contracts that cannot be concluded electronically and what parties need to do to be able to sign documents electronically.

IS ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING PERMITTED IN ZAMBIA?

Yes, electronic contracting is permitted in Zambia. The Electronic Communications and Transactions Act No 21 of 2009 (the "ECT Act") provides that it is a "requirement in law that a document or information shall be in writing shall be met if the document or information is in the form of a "data message" and is accessible in a manner usable for subsequent reference".

The term "data message" is defined as "data" generated, sent, received or stored by electronic means and includes a voice, where the voice is used in an automated transaction and a stored record. The term "data" is defined as "electronic representations of information in any form".

Accordingly, as the "electronic contract" would be "generated, sent, received and comprise of electronic representations of information in any form", the electronic contract would be considered to be a "data message" for purposes of the ECT Act and as such, the presentation of the contract in electronic form would satisfy the requirement in any law to have that document or information in writing. Despite the contract being concluded electronically, it would still have legal force and effect.

WHEN CAN AN ELECTRONIC SIGNATURE BE USED?

According to the ECT Act, electronic signatures can be used in two instances.

The first is the use of "ordinary" electronic signatures where parties have not agreed on the type of electronic signatures to use or an electronic signature is not required. If an "electronic signature" is required by the parties to conclude an electronic transaction and the parties have not agreed on the type of electronic signature to be used, then an electronic signature used will be valid if:

(a) a method is used to identify the person and to indicate the person's approval of the information communicated; and

(b) having regard to all the relevant circumstances at the time the method was used, the method was as reliable as was appropriate for the purposes for which the information was communicated.

Where an electronic signature is not required by the parties, any expression of intent or other statement shall not be without legal force and effect merely because it is in the form of a data message i.e., generated, sent, received or stored by electronic means or it is not evidenced by an electronic signature, but evidenced by other means (such as the parties consent in a hard copy agreement) from which such person's intent or other statement can be inferred.

The second instance is where an electronic signature is required by law, but the type of electronic signature is not specified in such law.

Where the signature of a person is required by law and such law does not specify the type of signature to be used, this requirement will be met only if an "advanced electronic signature" is used and such signature shall not be without legal force or effect merely because it is in electronic form. An "advanced electronic signature" is an "electronic signature that is unique to the user, capable of verification, under the sole control of the person using it, and linked to the data in such a manner that if the data is changed, the signature is invalidated". In this regard, if an advanced electronic signature is used by a party, such a signature would be treated as a valid electronic signature applied properly, unless the contrary is proven. Please note that although not provided for under the ECT Act, an electronic signature may be used for electronic commerce purposes and electronic filing of documents, whereas an advanced electronic signature should be used for cross border transactions. It should be noted that all documents for which the signature of a person is required by law should be executed using an advanced electronic signature.

CONTRACTS THAT CANNOT BE EXECUTED ELECTRONICALLY

There are certain documents that in terms of the ECT Act, cannot be electronically signed. These documents include an agreement for the alienation of immovable property under the Lands Act, a will or codicil, a bill of exchange, or any guarantee.

In addition to the above, related documents or supporting documents to those listed above will also require wet-signatures and cannot be signed electronically.

However, despite the above, please note that where a law requires a signature, statement or document to be notarised, acknowledged, verified or made under oath, these requirements would be met if the advanced electronic signature of the person authorised to perform these acts is attached to, incorporated in or logically associated with the data message containing such notarisation, acknowledgement or verification. Accordingly, an electronic contract will be deemed to be duly notarised if an advanced electronic signature of the notary is attached to the electronic contract.

Furthermore, where a law requires or permits a person to provide certified copies of a document and the document exists in electronic form, this requirement will be met if the person provides a print-out certified to be a true reproduction of the document or information. Accordingly, parties would be permitted to complete and agree a contract in electronic form before printing and signing the physical hard copy and certifying that the document is a true reproduction of the document or information.

WHAT CAN PARTIES DO TO SIGN DOCUMENTS ELECTRONICALLY?

In order to sign documents electronically, parties should ensure the following:

(i) if using an "ordinary" electronic signature, they should utilise a method that specifically identifies the party and their approval of the information communicated and the method utilised should be reliable for the purposes for which the information was communicated;

(ii) an advanced electronic signature should be used in all documents for which the law requires a signature and the type of signature is not specified;

(iii) if the party uses an advanced electronic signature, they should ensure that it is unique to the user, capable of verification, under the sole control of the person using it and linked to the data conveyed in such a manner that if the data is changed, the signature is invalidated; and

(iv) the party should be aware that wills or codicil's, bills of exchange and guarantees cannot be signed electronically.

