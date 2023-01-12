 INTRODUCTION

The advent of technology has presented  new ways in which parties can execute  contracts/agreements. The technological  advancements have created a unique  environment under which the use of  "electronic signatures" can become an  established practice even in transactions  involving the acquisition of assets such as  mining and non-mining rights as outlined in  our Mondaq Mining Comparative Guide  (please click here to access our Mondaq  Mining Comparative Guide).

This legal alert aims at addressing the  issue of whether electronic contracting is  permitted in Zambia. It will explain the two  types of electronic signatures and when  they may be used. It will also address the  types of contracts that cannot be  concluded electronically and what parties  need to do to be able to sign documents  electronically.

IS ELECTRONIC CONTRACTING  PERMITTED IN ZAMBIA?

Yes, electronic contracting is permitted in  Zambia. The Electronic Communications  and Transactions Act No 21 of 2009 (the  "ECT Act") provides that it is a  "requirement in law that a document or  information shall be in writing shall be met  if the document or information is in the  form of a "data message" and is accessible  in a manner usable for subsequent  reference".

The term "data message" is defined as  "data" generated, sent, received or stored  by electronic means and includes a voice,  where the voice is used in an automated  transaction and a stored record. The term  "data" is defined as "electronic  representations of information in any form".

Accordingly, as the "electronic contract"  would be "generated, sent, received and  comprise of electronic representations of  information in any form", the electronic  contract would be considered to be a "data  message" for purposes of the ECT Act and  as such, the presentation of the contract in  electronic form would satisfy the  requirement in any law to have that  document or information in writing. Despite  the contract being concluded  electronically, it would still have legal force  and effect.

WHEN CAN AN ELECTRONIC  SIGNATURE BE USED?

According to the ECT Act, electronic  signatures can be used in two instances.

The first is the use of "ordinary" electronic  signatures where parties have not agreed  on the type of electronic signatures to use  or an electronic signature is not required. If an "electronic signature" is required by  the parties to conclude an electronic  transaction and the parties have not  agreed on the type of electronic signature  to be used, then an electronic signature  used will be valid if:

(a) a method is used to identify the  person and to indicate the person's  approval of the information  communicated; and

(b) having regard to all the relevant  circumstances at the time the  method was used, the method was  as reliable as was appropriate for the  purposes for which the information  was communicated.

Where an electronic signature is not  required by the parties, any expression of  intent or other statement shall not be  without legal force and effect merely  because it is in the form of a data  message i.e., generated, sent, received  or stored by electronic means or it is not  evidenced by an electronic signature, but  evidenced by other means (such as the  parties consent in a hard copy  agreement) from which such person's  intent or other statement can be inferred.

The second instance is where an  electronic signature is required by law,  but the type of electronic signature is not  specified in such law.

Where the signature of a person is  required by law and such law does not  specify the type of signature to be used,  this requirement will be met only if an  "advanced electronic signature" is used  and such signature shall not be without  legal force or effect merely because it is  in electronic form. An "advanced  electronic signature" is an "electronic  signature that is unique to the user,  capable of verification, under the sole  control of the person using it, and linked  to the data in such a manner that if the data is changed, the  signature is invalidated". In this regard, if an  advanced electronic signature is used by a  party, such a signature would be treated as a  valid electronic signature applied properly,  unless the contrary is proven. Please note that  although not provided for under the ECT Act,  an electronic signature may be used for  electronic commerce purposes and electronic  filing of documents, whereas an advanced  electronic signature should be used for cross  border transactions. It should be noted that all  documents for which the signature of a person  is required by law should be executed using an  advanced electronic signature.

CONTRACTS THAT CANNOT BE  EXECUTED ELECTRONICALLY

There are certain documents that in terms of  the ECT Act, cannot be electronically signed.  These documents include an agreement for  the alienation of immovable property under the  Lands Act, a will or codicil, a bill of exchange,  or any guarantee.

In addition to the above, related documents or  supporting documents to those listed above  will also require wet-signatures and cannot be  signed electronically.

However, despite the above, please note that  where a law requires a signature, statement or  document to be notarised, acknowledged,  verified or made under oath, these  requirements would be met if the advanced  electronic signature of the person authorised  to perform these acts is attached to,  incorporated in or logically associated with the  data message containing such notarisation,  acknowledgement or verification. Accordingly,  an electronic contract will be deemed to be  duly notarised if an advanced electronic  signature of the notary is attached to the  electronic contract.

Furthermore, where a law requires or permits  a person to provide certified copies of a document and the document exists in  electronic form, this requirement will be met if  the person provides a print-out certified to be a  true reproduction of the document or  information. Accordingly, parties would be  permitted to complete and agree a contract in  electronic form before printing and signing the  physical hard copy and certifying that the  document is a true reproduction of the  document or information.   

WHAT CAN PARTIES DO TO SIGN  DOCUMENTS ELECTRONICALLY?

In order to sign documents electronically,  parties should ensure the following:

(i) if using an "ordinary" electronic  signature, they should utilise a method  that specifically identifies the party and  their approval of the information  communicated and the method utilised  should be reliable for the purposes for  which the information was  communicated;

(ii) an advanced electronic signature should  be used in all documents for which the  law requires a signature and the type of  signature is not specified;

(iii) if the party uses an advanced electronic  signature, they should ensure that it is  unique to the user, capable of  verification, under the sole control of the  person using it and linked to the data  conveyed in such a manner that if the  data is changed, the signature is  invalidated; and

(iv) the party should be aware that wills or  codicil's, bills of exchange and  guarantees cannot be signed  electronically.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.