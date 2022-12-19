2022 was another busy year. Many legal and regulatory changes have impacted your business, and will continue to impact it in 2023. That is why we are pleased to provide you with an overview of 2022's major legal and regulatory developments
Inactivity in accounts, safe-deposit boxes and insurance contracts
The new law on inactive (bank) accounts, safe-deposit boxes and unclaimed insurance contracts was published in the Luxembourg Official Journal on 1 April 2022 and entered into force on 1 June 2022.
The law introduces a completely new and rather prescriptive and stringent legal framework in this field, which applies not only to dormant accounts and safe-deposit boxes (for banks) but also to life insurance contracts in respect of which benefits remain unclaimed. It can be summarised under three main pillars:
It should be noted that the law includes administrative sanctions which can be imposed by the CSSF or the CAA for certain specific breaches of the law (along with a possible "name and shame" process). In addition, criminal sanctions can be imposed for a number of other breaches. Read more...
Central administration, internal governance and risk management
On 22 April 2022, the CSSF published Circular 22/807 which amends Circular 12/552 on central administration, internal governance and risk management.
With a view to integrating both the newly revised EBA Guidelines on internal governance and the joint ESMA and EBA Guidelines on assessment of the suitability of members of the management body, CSSF Circular 12/552 has been amended as follows:
The relevant updates entered into force on 30 June 2022. Read more...
Outsourcing
On 22 April 2022, the CSSF published Circular 22/806 on outsourcing arrangements, addressed to: credit institutions; financial sector professionals, including investment firms, payment institutions and electronic money institutions; investment fund managers (IFMs); UCITS with a designated management company; central counterparties; approved publication arrangements and authorised reporting mechanisms; market operators of trading venues; central securities depositories and administrators of critical benchmarks, including their branches.
The Circular sets out internal governance requirements for planning, implementing, monitoring and managing outsourced activities, and imposes ongoing obligations relating to governance, risk management, conflicts of interest, internal controls, professional secrecy, data protection, business continuity and exit planning. Additionally, the Circular lists requirements for the contents of outsourcing agreements.
The Circular sets out specific rules on information communication technologies (ICT) outsourcing, which only apply to actual outsourcing of ICT (and not to arrangements that concern outsourcing of entire functions which may happen to rely on ICT solutions). Where ICT outsourcing relies on cloud solutions, additional rules apply that are similar to those previously included in CSSF Circular 17/654 (now repealed). Read more...
