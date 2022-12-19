The new law on inactive (bank) accounts, safe-deposit boxes and unclaimed insurance contracts was published in the Luxembourg Official Journal on 1 April 2022 and entered into force on 1 June 2022.

The law introduces a completely new and rather prescriptive and stringent legal framework in this field, which applies not only to dormant accounts and safe-deposit boxes (for banks) but also to life insurance contracts in respect of which benefits remain unclaimed. It can be summarised under three main pillars:

Prevention - obligations to maintain contact and thus prevent inactivity in relation to bank accounts, safe-deposit boxes and life insurance contracts.

Consignment - mandatory consignment of assets after a prolonged period of inactivity or period of unclaimed benefits under life insurance contracts.

Restitution - helping facilitate arrangements for the return of deposited assets.

It should be noted that the law includes administrative sanctions which can be imposed by the CSSF or the CAA for certain specific breaches of the law (along with a possible "name and shame" process). In addition, criminal sanctions can be imposed for a number of other breaches. Read more...