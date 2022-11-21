Companies that intend to operate in Ghana's upstream petroleum sector are required to register with the Petroleum Commission. The upstream sector includes searching for potential underground or underwater crude oil and natural gas fields, drilling exploratory wells, and subsequently drilling and operating the wells that recover and bring the crude oil or raw natural gas to the surface. Upon registration, applicants will be issued with a permit before they can commence operations. The permit is renewable annually. We would like to share with you the process of registration.

Steps to Register with the Petroleum Commission

STEP 1- Acquire application Pack

An application pack must be obtained from Petroleum Commission for a non-refundable fee of One Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH?100). You can only make payment by Banker's Draft to Petroleum Commission, Ghana.

STEP 2- Complete Application Forms with Relevant Information and Documents

Once the application Pack is obtained, you can fill the necessary application forms and attach all relevant documents for submission. Documents should be comb bound and three (3) copies submitted to the commission. In the case where the applicant cannot submit any of the documents, the applicant will have to obtain a waiver from the appropriate Government agency. The documents to be submitted include:

Cover Letter Certificate of incorporation Certificate to commence Business Letter from Registrar General with Form 20 and 21 attached Audited Financial Report Valid SSNIT Clearance Certificate Business Plan Company profile Copy of application pack receipts

