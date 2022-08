ARTICLE

Review Of The Nigeria Start-Up Bill, 2021 (HB. 1886) Streamsowers & Kohn The Bill in its explanatory memorandum seeks to provide a legal and institutional framework for the development of start-ups in Nigeria by providing an enabling environment for the establishment...

The Last Mile To The Nigerian Startup Act Pavestones Legal In this article, we have summarized key provisions of the Proposed Act to guide Startups upon its enactment.

Benefits Of Registering Your Business With The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Administration of the Act including the regulation and supervision of the formation, incorporation, registration, management, and winding up of companies.

Regulatory Compliance Checklist For Startups In Nigeria Pavestones Legal Startups wishing to operate with ease and avoid sanctions from regulators must pay attention to compliance and ensure that they understand regulations in countries in which they operate.

The Right To Remove Directors Without Giving Reasons Fasken Section 71 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008 (the "Companies Act") makes provision for the removal of directors by both the shareholders of a company and the board of directors of a company.