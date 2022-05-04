We are pleased to announce the publication of the latest update of the English translation of the legislation relating to commercial companies authored by Partner Philippe Hoss, who published the first translation of the Luxembourg company law in the 1990s and has ensured its regular update since then.

Via the link below you can access and download a document comprising the updated version of the English translation of the Law of 10 August 1915 on Commercial Companies in its consolidated and reorganised version resulting from the Grand-ducal Regulation of 5 December 2017.

The document also contains an English translation of extracts of the Law of 19 December 2002 on the Trade and Companies Register and the accounting and annual accounts of undertakings, the amended Law of 24 May 2011 on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders at general meetings of listed companies, the legislation on the Register of beneficial owners and extracts of the Civil Code and the Criminal Code in relation to companies as well as selected explanatory notes and references to EU legislation sources.

To facilitate research, references to the laws which amended or introduced new provisions in the Law of 1915 continue to be featured whilst such references no longer appear in the consolidated and reorganised version of the Law of 1915 resulting from the Grand-Ducal Regulation of 5 December 2017 as published in the Luxembourg official gazette. Corrections and adjustments made by the Grand-Ducal Regulation of 5 December 2017 are only identified as such where they make certain updates to European directive references.

Consolidated Version of the Law of 10th August, 1915 (elvingerhoss.lu)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.