Charissa Ball has returned from Hong Kong to join Carey Olsen Bermuda Limited.

Charissa, who has spent the past eight years practising in Hong Kong, was called to the Bermuda Bar in 2013. She specialises in all aspects of corporate and commercial law, with particular expertise in corporate reorganisations/amalgamations, mergers and acquisitions, redomiciling, debt and equity offerings, corporate finance including IPOs and private placements, and banking and financial services including financial derivatives, credit and security.

She also advises public companies, insurance companies, segregated accounts companies and financial institutions on a wide range of cross-border and multi-jurisdictional matters.

Commenting on joining Carey Olsen, Charissa said: "I am delighted to be returning home to Bermuda and to be joining the dynamic team of talented lawyers at Carey Olsen. I was very attracted to the firm's focus on technical excellence, client service and commercial solutions, and look forward to assisting the firm's clients and the entire corporate team."

Michael Hanson, managing partner of Carey Olsen Bermuda Limited, added: "Enticing talented Bermudian lawyers back home has been a cornerstone of our local strategy, and we are delighted that Charissa has chosen to join us. She has gained valuable international experience working in the Asia market for the past eight years, and is a fantastic addition to our team on the ground here, which incredibly has grown to almost 30 attorneys in just four years."

