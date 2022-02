ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Luxembourg

Rectification And Removal Of Incorrect Information On The Companies Register Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP The Companies Register ("the Register") is the repository of the records of Hong Kong companies, and is maintained by the Companies Registrar.

SFC reprimands responsible officer and manager-in-charge for AML/CFT management failures Timothy Loh His reprimand and suspension underlines his responsibility to supervise regulated activities of a licensed corporation.

New Commercial Companies Law Abdo Rafiq & Partners UAE Federal Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies ("New CCL") entirely replaces the previous Federal Commercial Companies Law No. 2 of 2015.

Cyprus Companies And Tax Abuse: The Recent Amendments Introduced To The Income Tax Law And To The Special Contribution For Defence Law Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants This article aims to explore and comment on the key amendments that have been introduced to the Income Tax law and to the Special Contribution for Defence law.

Securitisation 2022 Mayer Brown Insolvency laws are a major consideration in securitisation in Hong Kong. Typically, the subject assets backing the notes or other asset-backed securities to be issued to investors...