European Union:
TSA Negotiation: How To Ensure Best Practice And Knowledge Remain After A Carve-out
09 September 2021
TMF Group BV
Successfully negotiating a Transition Services Agreement
(TSA) between buyers and sellers in a carve-out enables a fast and
clean separation.
When entering into a carve-out deal, there's an expectation
that the seller will continue to provide certain services to
support the buyer while it establishes operations.
Often the parties enter into what is known as a Transition
Services Agreement (TSA) that governs the temporary provision of
services to the new company. As early as possible in the process,
both parties should consider if a TSA is needed, what the
scope will include and what the duration of the TSA will be, based
on the complexity of the transaction.
