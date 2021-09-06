ARTICLE

Confidentiality agreements, also called non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), are instruments for communicating information to a certain party while prohibiting them from revealing it to anyone else.

What obligations do such agreements impose? Who can enter into them? How long do their effects last?

