Luxembourg:
3 Minutes On Confidentiality Agreements Or NDAs (Video)
06 September 2021
Arendt & Medernach
Confidentiality agreements, also called non-disclosure
agreements (NDAs), are instruments for communicating information to
a certain party while prohibiting them from revealing it to anyone
else.
What obligations do such agreements impose? Who can enter into
them? How long do their effects last?
Click on the video to get your answer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
