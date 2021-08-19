ARTICLE

Luxembourg: The Different Forms Of Company In Luxembourg (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

3 minutes on different forms of company in Luxembourg

A company is a contract between people seeking to work together, but what kind of company should you found?

What is the difference between a partnership and a corporation? Which resources are needed for each?

Click on the video to get your answer.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.