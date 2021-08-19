Luxembourg:
The Different Forms Of Company In Luxembourg (Video)
19 August 2021
Arendt & Medernach
3 minutes on different forms of company in Luxembourg
A company is a contract between people seeking to work together,
but what kind of company should you found?
What is the difference between a partnership and a corporation?
Which resources are needed for each?
Click on the video to get your answer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
