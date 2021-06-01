- On 01 January 2021, Order of the Minister of Justice of Georgia on Amendments to the Order On Approval of the Instruction on Registration of Entrepreneurs and Non-Entrepreneurial (Non-Commercial) Legal Entities was published on the website of the Legislative Herald of Georgia;
- Amended Order introduces a new term "Special Plaintiff" and a new chapter on the " Registration of Special Plaintiff ";
- According amended Order a special plaintiff is a person who is a non-profit (non-commercial) legal entity, registered as a special plaintiff in the Register of Entrepreneurs and Non-Commercial (Non-Commercial) Legal Entities and who, in accordance with the Law of Georgia On the Rights of Persons with Disabilities defends the rights of persons with disabilities in administrative bodies and courts without being empowered.
- The amended Order stipulates the conditions of registration of the special plaintiff, the term of registration, the conditions of its cancellation and the list of documents to be submitted for registration.
The Order came into force on 01 January, 2021.
Source and date of publication: Legislative Herald of Georgia, 01.01.2021.
Originally published 26 January 2021.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.