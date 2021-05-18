ARTICLE

Kazakhstan: Entrepreneurial Code Of Kazakhstan: What Is Considered As The Group Of Persons?

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

THE GROUP OF PERSONS - an aggregate of individuals and (or) legal entities that correspond to one or more of the characteristics stated in the Article 165 of the Entrepreneurial Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1. THE GROUP OF PERSONS is a market entity and an individual or legal entity, if such an individual or such legal entity has, by virtue of its participation in this market entity or in accordance with the powers received, including on the basis of a written agreement, from other persons, the right to dispose more than fifty percent of the total number of votes attributable to voting shares (equity interest in authorized capital, shares) of this market entity.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.