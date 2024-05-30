Since 28 November 2022, an employer who wishes to terminate an employee's employment contract due to medical force majeure (i.e. without a notice period or the payment of a severance indemnity)...

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

WHAT?

Since 28 November 2022, an employer who wishes to terminate an employee's employment contract due to medical force majeure (i.e. without a notice period or the payment of a severance indemnity) must follow a new procedure to do so, which is completely separated from the reintegration track (see New rules on incapacity for work | Lydian).

Since 1 April 2024, the employer who invokes medical force majeure must, at the latest within a period of 45 calendar days after the employment contract is terminated:

notify the "Back to Work Fund" (managed by the National Institute for sickness and disability insurance (RIZIV/INAMI) of some identification details of both the employer and the employee concerned; and, subsequently pay a contribution of 1.800 EUR to this fund.

This measure replaces the special regime of outplacement in case of termination of the employment contract due to medical force majeure by the employer, which has been abolished since 1 April 2024. Therefore, the employer no longer has to offer outplacement to the employee, with a value of 1.800 EUR.

HOW?